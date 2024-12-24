Cam Jordan sends message after Saints’ embarrassing loss

New Orleans Saints veteran Cam Jordan sent a message on social media to the team’s fans following a brutal loss on Monday night.

The Saints were crushed by the Green Bay Packers 34-0 at Lambeau Field on Monday for the first shutout loss of the NFL season. New Orleans only had 196 total yards and averaged just 3.7 yards per play in the loss. They also turned the ball over two times.

Jordan, who has been with the team since 2011, had 5 tackles in the loss. He tried to be honest with the team’s fans afterwards.

“No excuses… can’t get that back, any of it, no such thing as redos. Whodat nation deserves a fully healthy tm (sic),” Jordan wrote on X.

“This will show you who love it or don’t… good vs bad times can be defining moments. What is it your (sic) made of? GB won. 2 games left, give everything

“Happy holidays.”

The Saints are now 5-10 and finish with a home game against the Raiders and road game at the Buccaneers to close 2024. They have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are playing for pride.