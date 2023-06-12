Cam Jordan takes unexpected shot at Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins may have been surprised to see himself trending on Monday, but he can thank veteran defensive end Cam Jordan for that.

Jordan was speaking to players at Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas over the weekend when he decided to throw a cheap shot at Cousins. Jordan stressed the importance of making not only the correct decisions in the NFL but also making them quickly. He said pass rushers love when players make “slow, right decisions,” because they are easier to defend.

Jordan then joked that those types of decisions are referred to as “Kirk Cousins.”

"Slow right decisions, we love 'em. Call 'em Kirk Cousins" Cam Jordan not holding back on Kirk at Von's pass rush summit pic.twitter.com/5J4aGJ5JeH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 12, 2023

“In this game everybody knows — a fast, wrong decision could be a right decision,” Jordan explained. “A fast, right decision, you’re a winner. And a slow, right decision, get your a– on the bench, because there’s somebody out here that’s gonna be moving at a different speed. Slow, right decisions, we love them. We call them Kirk Cousins.”

What Jordan was probably alluding to is the fact that Cousins is a middle-of-the-pack quarterback. He makes plenty of good decisions, but he has a reputation for not being able to improvise and struggling in pressure situations, which is when the game is at its fastest.

The swipe may have seemed uncalled for, but it is not the first one Jordan has taken at Cousins. Kirk now has some bulletin-board material to focus on when the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 12.