Cam Newton agrees to deal with Panthers

Cam Newton has finally found a new job in the NFL, and the former MVP will be wearing a very familiar uniform.

Newton met with the Carolina Panthers and Thursday, and he has agreed to re-sign with his former team. The Panthers announced the news in a press release.

Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve this week with a fracture in his throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, according to the Panthers.

Newton should have an opportunity to earn a starting job in Carolina, depending how he looks in practice. The Panthers are planning start P.J. Walker in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with Matt Barkley as their backup.

Newton, of course, was drafted first overall by the Panthers back in 2011. He became an NFL star with the team and spent nine seasons there. Shoulder and foot injuries derailed his career, and he has not gotten back on track since he was released by Carolina before the 2020 season.

Newton spent the 2020 season as the New England Patriots’ starting QB. He was released prior to this season after being beat out by rookie Mac Jones.

Because of the way his previous deal was structured with the Patriots, Newton didn’t have much financial incentive to sign with another team in 2021. The fact that he did seemingly indicates the Panthers are going to give him a chance to start.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports