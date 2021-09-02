Here is why Cam Newton might not play anytime soon

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots earlier this week, and it remains to be seen if he will have an opportunity to play in 2021. Depending on the circumstances, the former NFL MVP may not want one.

Newton collected a $2 million signing bonus with the Patriots, and his $1.5 million salary is also guaranteed. The deal includes offsets for New England, which means they have to make up the difference if Newton signs for less elsewhere. As Ross Tucker noted on Wednesday, the veteran minimum salary is $1.075 million.

Cam Newton $1.5M guaranteed salary from Patriots with offsets + unlikely any team pays him more than the minimum ($1.075M) = Cam playing for free if he signs elsewhere. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 1, 2021

So, unless a team is willing to pay Newton more than $1.5 million, he essentially has no financial incentive to play. He will be collecting a minimum of $1.5 million no matter what happens. He would probably sign with a team for the minimum if he had an opportunity to start, but he’s unlikely to get an offer like that unless there is an injury to a team’s starter.

The Patriots were the only team that offered Newton a chance to start last season. He had an abysmal year, though many blamed it on New England’s lack poor roster and his limited time in the system. Newton was then beat out by rookie Mac Jones and released.

We know of one team that reportedly entertained the idea of signing Newton as a backup, but he may decide to simply wait until next offseason given the situation.