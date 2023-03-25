Cam Newton showed strong arm but accuracy issues at Auburn Pro Day

Cam Newton worked out at Auburn’s Pro Day this week in an effort to attract interest from NFL teams. At the workout, Newton showed exactly what he has become known for: a strong arm but some accuracy issues.

One pass Newton made on Tuesday drew some oohs and aahs from viewers. Newton rolled out, spun around and then bombed a deep ball away from his body. Take a look:

Insane throw from Cam Newton, who’s working at Auburn’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/fxqG1zGPSl — Lance Dawe (@LanceDawe_) March 21, 2023

That was a beautiful pass and showed that Newton still has a strong arm.

But then the 2015 NFL MVP struggled on a short out route while rolling to his right. He threw high for his receiver:

Cam Newton a little high on this one. pic.twitter.com/ew8ay9e9Rx — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 21, 2023

You can see a more complete glimpse of Newton’s workout video below. Newton threw behind a receiver on a short slant route but seemed to be more accurate on deeper throws.

Cam Newton throws at Auburn Pro Day 2023 pic.twitter.com/S5qXibJWsr — Wesley Sinor (@WesleySinor) March 21, 2023

We have not heard any buzz yet about Newton hearing from NFL teams following his workout. Given the lack of interest he apparently received last year, the chances are against Newton receiving another shot in the NFL.

Though he was still effective as a runner for the Patriots, Newton’s passing was not strong enough over his last few years in the league. His 0-5 record as a starter for the Panthers in 2021 doesn’t help his efforts either.