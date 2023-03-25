 Skip to main content
Cam Newton showed strong arm but accuracy issues at Auburn Pro Day

March 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Cam Newton throws in warmups

Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton worked out at Auburn’s Pro Day this week in an effort to attract interest from NFL teams. At the workout, Newton showed exactly what he has become known for: a strong arm but some accuracy issues.

One pass Newton made on Tuesday drew some oohs and aahs from viewers. Newton rolled out, spun around and then bombed a deep ball away from his body. Take a look:

That was a beautiful pass and showed that Newton still has a strong arm.

But then the 2015 NFL MVP struggled on a short out route while rolling to his right. He threw high for his receiver:

You can see a more complete glimpse of Newton’s workout video below. Newton threw behind a receiver on a short slant route but seemed to be more accurate on deeper throws.

We have not heard any buzz yet about Newton hearing from NFL teams following his workout. Given the lack of interest he apparently received last year, the chances are against Newton receiving another shot in the NFL.

Though he was still effective as a runner for the Patriots, Newton’s passing was not strong enough over his last few years in the league. His 0-5 record as a starter for the Panthers in 2021 doesn’t help his efforts either.

