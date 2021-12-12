Cam Newton benched in back-to-back games

Cam Newton has been benched once again.

Newton was replaced by Carolina Panthers backup P.J. Walker during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made the switch after Newton threw a brutal pick-six, which you can see below:

Newton was 6/11 for 88 yards and the interception at the time he came out. He also had 33 rushing yards and a score. The benching was not permanent, as he came back in during the second half. Unfortunately, things did not go much better for him.

The Panthers seemed very optimistic about Newton after they signed him, but ultimately he has looked like the same player that was cut by the New England Patriots before the season. Newton can still make a few plays with his legs here and there, but he simply can’t throw the ball downfield consistently anymore.

Sunday’s game was only Newton’s third start since he rejoined the Panthers. He was also benched last week, when he completed just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Carolina’s long-term plan for Newton has probably changed.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports