Panthers have long-term plan for Cam Newton?

Cam Newton officially reclaimed his job as starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and he apparently has an opportunity to keep it for quite some time.

The Panthers signed Newton last week with the intention of having him start. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Newton could enter the 2022 in the same role with the team is all goes well.

“It all depends on how Cam plays. I know the Panthers look at it and don’t think there are a lot of great options out there with the college prospects,” Glazer said prior to Sunday’s NFL action. “If they can’t land one of the big fish (via trade or signing) in the offseason, they would hope that a guy like Cam Newton can step up and be their future.”

Obviously, the Panthers do not envision bringing Sam Darnold back next season. They can say they signed Newton because of Darnold’s shoulder injury, but Darnold was likely headed to the bench regardless.

Newton played well in a tough 27-21 loss to Washington on Sunday. He made plays with his arm and legs, passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 46 and another score. The former MVP even ramped up his TD celebration game.

It’s far too early to say if Newton can come close to regaining his old form. There’s a reason only one team offered him a chance to start last year and it took an injury to get another opportunity this year. But if he’s healthy and continues to play well, the Panthers clearly have interest in making him the face of the franchise again.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports