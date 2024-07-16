Cam Newton has strong take on Bill Belichick’s new girlfriend

Bill Belichick is said to be dating a woman who is young enough to be his granddaughter, and one of the legendary coach’s former players does not respect the game.

Cam Newton spoke with fellow ex-Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the red carpet at the ESPYs last week. Newton asked Jones how the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback feels about Belichick’s “dating choice right now,” which was an obvious reference to the recent reports that Belichick is dating a 24-year-old cheerleader.

Jones laughed and said he wants Newton’s opinion first, and the former NFL MVP obliged.

“I’m like … no, I don’t approve. I’m not even gonna lie,” Newton said. “I don’t approve, but just to see him doing what he’s doing now, I’m like…”

Jones didn’t seem to have a problem with it and said, “Hey, good for him, bro.”

Former #Patriots QBs Cam Newton and Mac Jones joking about Bill Belichick’s new girlfriend at the ESPYs pic.twitter.com/iy9gREWbkS — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) July 13, 2024

There is a 48-year age difference between Belichick and his new girlfriend Jordan Hudson, who appears to have a thing for much older men. Hudson and Belichick have been spotted together in public several times over the last few years. The couple reportedly began their romance in 2022 after the Super Bowl-winning coach ended his relationship with ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday.

Some are happy for Belichick that he still has it. Others feel the relationship is creepy. It is safe to say Newton belongs to the latter group.