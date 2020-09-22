Cam Newton defends controversial final play call in loss to Seahawks

The New England Patriots had a chance to defeat the Seattle Seahawks on the final play of the game on Sunday night, but the designed run they called for Cam Newton was stuffed at the goal line. Many felt offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should have gone with a passing play, but Newton strongly believes it was the right call.

Newton said after his team’s 35-30 loss that it’s possible the Patriots “went to the well one too many times,” but he said the play came down to execution. He was even more adamant in defending the call during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Tuesday.

Cam Newton on @TheGregHillShow said he would run the last play again vs. Seattle: "The same damn play. … For me, we ran the play 4 times and we were successful 3 of the 4 times and the last time was the 4th play." Said after reviewing tape, he could've bounce it outside. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 22, 2020

Newton said he watched the tape of the play and felt he could have bounced it outside. You can see from the angle below that he probably could have gotten to the corner, though that’s easier to say in hindsight.

As Newton mentioned, the quarterback power run had been successful the previous three times McDaniels called it in the game. Belichick also defended the decision and said he has no issue with the Patriots calling their “best play.”

The big takeaway is the accountability from Newton. He’s quickly established himself as a leader in New England by doing and saying all of the right things. If you want to know whether he has earned the respect of his teammates, look no further than what Matthew Slater said after Sunday’s game.

