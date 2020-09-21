Matthew Slater shares great example of Cam Newton’s work ethic

Cam Newton looked like an MVP candidate in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. While the 31 teams that passed on signing him this offseason may have been surprised by that, Matthew Slater was not.

Slater, a longtime Patriots captain and veteran leader, gushed about Newton’s work ethic following the tough 35-30 loss. He said Newton was studying his playbook on the entire six-hour flight to Seattle last week.

Matthew Slater on Cam Newton: "I'm sitting on the plane, and this guy's studying his playbook the entire six-hour flight out here. … We're really fortunate to have him as our quarterback and one of the leaders on our team." pic.twitter.com/2gWVKiaEuS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 21, 2020

There were some questions early on in the offseason about whether Newton would be able to get up to speed quick enough to start in Week 1. Jarrett Stidham was even considered the favorite to win the starting job at one point because of his familiarity with the offense, but that already seems like a distant memory.

Newton has looked healthy through two games with the Patriots. He completed 30-of-44 passes for 397 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Seattle. He has also run for 122 yards and four touchdowns thus far. Between the compliments from his teammates and what Bill Belichick said about his work ethic, it’s no surprise Newton appears to be at the top of his game.

