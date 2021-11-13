Cam Newton ends first Panthers press conference in memorable fashion

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers, which seems to be what he wanted all along.

Newton addressed the media Friday after the Panthers signed him earlier in the week. He closed out his presser by making clear that at least part of him had never left Carolina.

THATS MY QB1 Literal chills. pic.twitter.com/aUMpr7BCPH — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) November 12, 2021

“Without further ado, I will say something that I’ve been wanting to say for a long time: keep pounding,” Newton said to close the press conference.

“Keep pounding” has long been a Panthers motto. It originated in 2003, and you can read the story behind it here.

We already knew Newton was thrilled to be back with the Panthers, where he began his career and won an MVP award. He won’t start Sunday against Arizona, but he should be in line to get the opportunity in Week 11.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports