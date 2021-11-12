Look: Cam Newton seems giddy to be back with Panthers

Cam Newton officially returned to practice with the Carolina Panthers on Friday, and the quarterback sure seems happy to be back with his former team.

The Panthers shared a video on Twitter of Newton arriving at practice in a golf cart with wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. As he often does, Newton made sure to show some love for the camera.

QB1 with 2 & 11 🤟 pic.twitter.com/yTjrcc43jH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 12, 2021

Newton won’t start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the job should be his in Week 11 if all goes well. The details of Newton’s contract (see them here) show that the Panthers clearly signed him with the intention of having him start.

It’s worth noting that Anderson had a big smile on his face while sitting behind Newton. The receiver was seen on the sideline ripping into Sam Darnold last week (video here) after Darnold threw three interceptions. He’s probably happy to have Newton on board.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports