Cam Newton has funny explanation for practicing with trash cans

Cam Newton is hunting for a new team for the 2021 season, and motivating himself in an unusual way.

The veteran quarterback shared a picture of himself working out while surrounded by trash cans. The reason? In his own words, “having a constant reminder of keep motivation close enough to you to remind you what not to be…and that’s trash!!”

Newton will definitely want 2021 season that’s less trash than 2020. He threw for only 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with New England, and the Patriots were only 7-8 in his starts.

We haven’t heard much yet about where Newton might land as a free agent, but there is some evidence that the 31-year-old might actually have a suitor in his former team.