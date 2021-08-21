Cam Newton heavy favorite to win Patriots’ starting QB job?

Mac Jones has impressed in training camp for the New England Patriots, but it appears unlikely that he’ll be able to win the team’s starting quarterback job.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote Saturday that “the evidence is in plain sight” that Newton will be the Patriots’ starter come Week 1. Newton has taken all the reps with the starters to open practices and has started both of the team’s preseason games. Newton may have clinched the job with his impressive performance in a preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Howe notes that Bill Belichick has yet to inform either of his quarterbacks who will start Week 1, but that barring injury, “it would be a stunner” if Newton isn’t the quarterback.

The Patriots will be happy with how this competition played out. Jones did a lot to impress, and certainly suggested he has enough about him to be the long-term future for the team at quarterback. Newton did enough to win the job now. It means if one trips up or gets hurt, there will be a strong backup option no matter what.