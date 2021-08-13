Cam Newton has interesting Instagram post after first preseason game

There has already been a lot of talk about Mac Jones beginning the season as the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback, and that narrative did not change after the team’s first preseason game. Cam Newton may have had a subtle response to all of that talk.

Newton played less than Jones in Thursday night’s win over the Washington Football Team. The former NFL MVP completed just 4-of-7 passes for 49 yards before being replaced by Jones late in the first quarter. On Friday, he shared some photos on Instagram with a caption (in his token font) that read, “I’m far from perfect … but loyalty, I deserve it.”

Cam Newton notably says, “loyalty, I deserve it,” in an a Instagram post today. He’s also wearing a fairly incredible shirt from a Hooters in Medellin, Colombia pic.twitter.com/8KmwvFNQKD — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 13, 2021

Jones looked comfortable in his first live NFL action. He completed 13-of-19 passes for 87 yards and did not throw an interception. His stat line would have been even better had Bill Belichick challenged an obvious bad call.

Newton is likely going to begin the season as the Patriots’ starter. However, there’s no question he’ll feel the pressure of Jones waiting to take over. If he plays as poorly as he did last season, it won’t be long before the rookie gets a shot — no matter what Newton says on social media.