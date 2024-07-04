Cam Newton puts 1 QB ahead of himself as best-dual threat ever

Cam Newton is easily one of the greatest true dual-threat quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, and some would argue that he was the best. The former Carolina Panthers star feels at least one player has him beat in that department.

During the latest episode of his weekly “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” show, Newton was asked if he views himself as the best dual-threat QB of all time. Without hesitation, the former NFL MVP said Lamar Jackson holds that title.

“No, Lamar Jackson,” Newton said emphatically. “Lamar’s style is a little different than mine. He got big-play (ability) any play. He got speed that I never had, and he’s just electric. I played the game more powerful. I can run, but I might probably get caught. (Michael) Vick, Lamar, they ain’t getting caught.”

Does Cam Newton see himself as the greatest dual-threat QB to play the game? “No. “Lamar Jackson.”pic.twitter.com/GBXvOwK5FF — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) July 4, 2024

There are a lot of different ways to measure a dual-threat quarterback. Those who lean more old school would probably tell you that John Elway and Steve Young are the two best dual-threats to ever play. Newton seemed to be referring to pure speed and ability to make plays on the ground, and Jackson is certainly among the best with that.

As Newton mentioned, he was more of a power runner with the ball in his hands. He averaged around 500 rushing yards per season during his 11-year NFL career, but he scored a whopping 75 rushing touchdowns. Jackson has played just six seasons, and his 5,258 rushing yards are just 370 fewer than what Newton had across 11 years. The Baltimore Ravens star also has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt.

Had Newton remained healthy, his numbers would probably look a lot better. His 5,628 rushing yards still rank second all time for a quarterback behind only Michael Vick’s 6,109. Jackson could break that record this season. One rookie QB also says he is coming for the crown.