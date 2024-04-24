Jayden Daniels has 1 very lofty goal for his NFL career

Jayden Daniels was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country last season, and the former LSU star is hoping to showcase that same playmaking ability in the NFL. In fact, he wants to be better at it than any player before him.

During an interview with Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports that was published on Tuesday, Daniels was asked if he views Michael Vick as the greatest running quarterback of all-time. Daniels said he might give the nod to Lamar Jackson, but he hopes to one day surpass both.

“[Vick] was the first, but I think Lamar’s got him now,” Daniels said. “I’m in the league now, so I’m trying to go past them.”

Vick has more rushing yards than any quarterback in NFL history with 6,109. Cam Newton is next with 5,628 followed by Russell Wilson with 5,307 and then Lamar Jackson with 5,258. Assuming Jackson avoids a major injury, he should surpass Vick either next season or in 2025.

Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns at LSU last season. While he is capable of making explosive plays with his legs, that aspect of his game has also lead to some criticism. Daniels said NFL teams have told him they want him to be “smarter about the hits that I take.”

“They know I’m very competitive,” Daniels told DeArdo. “You want to think that you can beat that guy and get that extra five yards, or maybe if you beat him you go down the sideline for 60. When to get down, when to not. There’s a balance.”

The biggest concern with dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL is staying healthy. Defenders at the pro level are much stronger and faster than they are in college, which is why quarterbacks with a “run-first” mentality often get hurt. Daniels, of course, has an excellent arm and also threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions last season.

Barring something unexpected, we know where Daniels is going to wind up in the first round of the draft on Thursday. His style of play should translate well to the modern NFL if he can limit the number of hits he takes.