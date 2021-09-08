Cam Newton sends first message since release by Patriots

Cam Newton appears to have something to say about his release from the New England Patriots.

The veteran quarterback, who was cut by the Patriots last week, said in a new Instagram video that he has a lot to say and is absolutely not retiring. He hinted at more to come on Friday.

“I have a lot of things that I need to get off my chest. This is not a retirement speech and I have a lot of football still in me,” Newton says in the video.

It’s not clear what Newton plans to address, but there has been much said about him since his release. Some of it has been particularly unflattering, which may be what prompts a response.

Newton’s NFL future is unclear. The 32-year-old definitely doesn’t want to retire, but it sounds like he may be waiting a while to land with a new team.