This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, one experienced NFL evaluator said Newton’s history of injuries is scaring teams off. In addition, teams simply don’t believe Newton is throwing the ball well based on what was seen in recent games and preseason.

That source disputed some of the more damaging rumors, such as one about Newton’s struggles learning the playbook. This was written off as some ex-Patriots having a hard time with Newton replacing Tom Brady, and using other issues as a distraction from the fact that the unvaccinated Newton failed to comply with NFL protocols.

Newton is unlikely to sign with a team before the season, it appears. Few teams are hunting for a starting quarterback, and there are questions about Newton even being at that level. Between his vaccination status and decline as a player, he might have to wait for an injury.