Cam Newton shares optimistic message after contracting coronavirus

Cam Newton could potentially miss multiple games after he tested positive for the coronavirus this week, but the New England Patriots quarterback is maintaining a positive attitude.

Newton took to Instagram on Sunday to post an optimistic message about getting himself healthy and being grateful.

“I never will question God’s reasoning, just will always respond with, ‘Yes Lord!!'” Newton wrote in his token social media font. “I appreciate all the love, support and well wishes!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for.”

Newton will not play in this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which has been postponed to Monday night. His availability for Week 5 when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos will depend on whether he is cleared from COVID-19 in the next week.

NFL fans were looking forward to watching Newton vs. Patrick Mahomes, and Bill Belichick heaped another round of praise on his quarterback this week. Unfortunately, that matchup is not one we’re going to see this year unless the two teams square off in the playoffs.