Cam Newton shares what he has learned about Patriots’ expectations

Cam Newton has had a very shaky start to his first season as New England Patriots quarterback. If nothing else, though, it’s taught him just how high expectations are.

Newton admitted Thursday that the recent defeats the Patriots have suffered has been a learning experience about how unacceptable those losses are. That’s not just to the team, either.

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room, in this county, in this state, in this area, in this region,” Newton said, via Michael Giardi of NFL Network. “Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up.”

More or less. Patriots fans are used to winning consistently with Tom Brady. This season, they’re 2-4, and a loss to the Bills would hurt their already endangered chances of winning the AFC East even more.

Not helping matters is the fact that Newton himself hasn’t played very well. He has just two passing touchdowns to seven interceptions. Bill Belichick is sticking with him for now, but that could certainly change if things don’t improve.