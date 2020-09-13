Cam Newton has chain yanked in postgame skirmish with Dolphins

Cam Newton’s first game with the New England Patriots ended with a bit of a postgame skirmish.

Newton got into a confrontation with several Dolphins players postgame. It appeared that he had his chain yanked, and he had to be restrained.

An up close shot of The scrum Cam Newton was involved in. Looks like one of the Dolphins pulled his chain from his neck. @abc6 #patriots #nevsmia #gopats pic.twitter.com/AQ7ne1sP6F — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) September 13, 2020

Cam Newton celebrates his first win since 2018 by trying to fight the entire Dolphins organization pic.twitter.com/EhCHhqXpFC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2020

If that is what did happen, Newton’s response is understandable. It’s also not entirely clear why that would have happened in the first place, or if words were exchanged before.

Those who know Newton well describe him as ultra-competitive and extremely motivated to prove himself again. That can manifest itself through some fiery confrontations. That’s especially true after the quarterback got a big first win with the Patriots to get his New England career off to the right start.

