Ex-teammate thinks Cam Newton ‘took names’ while waiting in free agency

Cam Newton may be a very motivated man playing for the New England Patriots this year, at least according to one of the quarterback’s former teammates.

NFL Network’s Michael Giardi spoke to an anonymous ex-teammate of Newton’s in Carolina. That player is expecting the Patriots to get a very motivated quarterback — one who has made a note of every team and coach that passed on him during his lengthy offseason wait to be signed.

In light of the Cam Newton officially a Patriot, have been doing my due diligence on Cam. An ex-teammate told me Cam's "motivated to stick it up everyone's ass." Why? "Because that's how he always is." But did this delay in signing impact him? "He won't say it but he took names." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 8, 2020

Newton has to win the job first, which he seems to understand. There’s a great degree of confidence that he’ll be able to do that. Newton was a league MVP not long ago, and getting back to that level will be a huge motivator for him. Plus, with a one-year deal, he can get the contract he probably thinks he deserves if he performs well in New England.

This teammate isn’t the only one who knows Newton well who thinks this is going to end up being a great fit for the quarterback.