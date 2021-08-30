Cam Newton proclaims himself Patriots’ starting quarterback in Instagram post

Bill Belichick might not be ready to name a starting quarterback on the New England Patriots, but that’s not stopping Cam Newton.

Newton posted on Instagram Sunday night ahead of his team’s preseason game. He included a graphic that pointed to his jersey number and said “QB#1.”

Cam Newton is ready for this evening. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/k7EjsM0YKF — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 29, 2021

Is that Newton’s way of saying he is the “QB1” for the team, aka the starting quarterback? It seems so.

Newton went 2/5 for 10 yards and an interception in the Patriots’ 22-20 win over the New York Giants. Mac Jones, who is competing with Newton for the starting gig, went 10/14 for 156 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots were said to be frustrated with Cam last week, but we still expect him to get the starting job. He just needs to play well otherwise Jones might get the call at some point. At least based on this video, the two are getting along well.