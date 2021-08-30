Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones had funny sideline moment

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are battling for the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback position, but it seems the two are getting along fine despite that.

Both Newton and Jones appeared in Sunday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants. Jones outperformed Newton in the game, going 10-of-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown. Newton went just 2-for-5 for 10 yards with an interception.

Still, Newton was nothing but supportive of Jones, based on this amusing video the Patriots posted to Twitter.

Newton really wanted to get that high five in. Good for him.

Though Jones has clearly impressed his teammates, the consensus had been that Newton had the inside track to start. It remains to be seen if that remains the case, but either way, Newton looks like a good teammate here.