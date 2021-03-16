Cam Newton seemingly reacts to Patriots’ huge free agent signings

The New England Patriots have been by far the most aggressive team since the legal tampering period of free agency began on Monday, and Cam Newton likes what he has seen.

Newton, who recently re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday morning that appeared to be related to the team’s big free agent moves. He shared a simple message in his token font, which we did our best to translate.

“WHEN YOU REALIZE THINGS ARE ALREADY DIFFERENT…… the second go around!!” Newton wrote.

The Patriots could draft a quarterback early or acquire a veteran, which would likely mean Newton has to compete for the starting job. The fact that Bill Belichick chose to re-sign him is a good indication that the coach believes Newton was not given a fair shot last year because of his poor supporting cast. Now that the Patriots have signed the top two tight ends on the free agent market and added a couple of receivers, Newton is in more of a position to succeed.

Any quarterback in Newton’s situation would be excited about the moves the Patriots have made. If you want to know how unusual the spending spree is for them, this stat should give you an idea. Newton knows he has a much better chance to prove himself this offseason than he did a year ago.