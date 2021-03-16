Hunter Henry agrees to three-year deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots entered the offseason in desperate need of a pass-catching option at the tight end position, so they have decided to sign the two best available on the free agent market.

One day after inking Jonnu Smith to a four-year deal, the Patriots have agreed to a three-year contract with Hunter Henry. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $37.5 million with $25 million guaranteed.

Henry was one of the better receiving tight ends in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers the last several years. He had a career-high 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The Patriots had more than $60 million in salary cap space at the start of the offseason, and they have gone on an unprecedented spending spree over the past two days. In addition to Smith and Henry, they also signed star pass-rusher Matt Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills and nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

If you want to see how unusual the big spending has been for Bill Belichick, look no further than this wild stat.

It will be interesting to see if the Patriots make a move at quarterback in the coming days or weeks. They have already re-signed Cam Newton, but he was horrible last season. It’s hard for fans in New England to get excited about all the big moves if the plan is to start Newton again.