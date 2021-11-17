Will Cam Newton start for Panthers against Washington?

Cam Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers just last week, but the former MVP may already be in line to make his first start of the season.

Matt Rhule indicated to reporters on Wednesday that the plan is for Newton to start in Week 11. The Panthers coach said things are “trending that way” but will have PJ Walker continue to prepare as though he will start.

In his press conference, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says “we’re trending that way” in terms of Cam Newton starting on Sunday. He said they’ll continue to have P.J. Walker ready as well, but plenty of signs pointing towards Cam starting against Washington. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 17, 2021

Newton didn’t start in last week’s convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he played a big role. The Panthers put him in on goal line packages early in the game. Newton rushed for a score and threw a touchdown pass.

Obviously, the plan is for Newton to start eventually. The details of the contract he signed with the team show that they envision him playing a major role. If he’s up to speed, they probably won’t wait any longer.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports