Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Will Cam Newton start for Panthers against Washington?

November 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Cam Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers just last week, but the former MVP may already be in line to make his first start of the season.

Matt Rhule indicated to reporters on Wednesday that the plan is for Newton to start in Week 11. The Panthers coach said things are “trending that way” but will have PJ Walker continue to prepare as though he will start.

Newton didn’t start in last week’s convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he played a big role. The Panthers put him in on goal line packages early in the game. Newton rushed for a score and threw a touchdown pass.

Obviously, the plan is for Newton to start eventually. The details of the contract he signed with the team show that they envision him playing a major role. If he’s up to speed, they probably won’t wait any longer.

