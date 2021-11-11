Details of Cam Newton’s contract with Panthers revealed

Cam Newton has agreed to a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers, and it seems clear that the team is planning to use him as a starting quarterback.

The Panthers announced on Thursday that they have signed Newton. The details of the former NFL MVP’s contract have since been revealed, and they make clear that Newton is expected to be a starter.

Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year…includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Newton will earn $4.5 million guaranteed with incentives that could bring the deal up to $10 million. Keep in mind that the season is more than halfway through, as the Panthers have eight games remaining.

Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve this week after he suffered a fracture in his throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Darnold had played poorly before getting injured, so it’s possible he would have lost his job, anyway.

Newton was released by the New England Patriots prior to the season after being beat out by rookie Mac Jones. Because of the way his contract was structured, he had no real incentive to sign with a team as a backup. If all goes well in Carolina, the starting job should be his sooner rather than later.