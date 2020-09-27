Report: Cam Newton unlikely to get midseason extension from Patriots

Cam Newton has played so well through the first two weeks of the season that there is already talk of the New England Patriots potentially signing him to a contract extension. However, it does not sound like either side has much interest in exploring that at the moment.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is unlikely the Patriots will give Newton a raise or sign him to an extension in the middle of the season. New England likely wants to play it safe given Newton’s injury history, and Newton may also prefer to wait until the offseason. At that point, he could either be hit with the franchise tag and make a huge salary next season or sign a long-term deal.

From @NFLGameDay: Could Cam Newton get an in-season contract extension from the #Patriots? Why it makes sense for both sides to wait… pic.twitter.com/9dSIyloVz2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

Newton is currently playing under a league minimum deal that includes incentives. His biggest incentive, of course, is to prove he is still an elite starting QB and deserves a big free agent deal. If the Patriots give him more money after just two games, Newton may be less motivated to perform.

Newton once again reminded us recently of why he is not thinking about money at the moment. That is a smart mentality to have. If he can stay healthy and continue to play like he has, the contract will take care of itself.