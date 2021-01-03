Cam Newton wins Good Guy Award with Patriots

Cam Newton’s play on the field for New England hasn’t gone the way he wanted, but his time off the field is going well.

Newton has received praise for his excellent work ethic and leadership since joining the Patriots. The 2015 NFL MVP even received a nice honor from the media.

Newton was named the 2020 Ron Hobson Good Guy Award winner. That award is given to the Patriots player who is most helpful, available and accommodating to the media.

Helpful, available, accommodating. Patriots media members present @CameronNewton with the 2020 Ron Hobson Good Guy Award. pic.twitter.com/AKMKZcXWxs — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2021

This is another credit to Newton and his professionalism. It’s also impressive that the media recognized how helpful he was despite him having to follow the Patriot Way.

Newton has only passed for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season, though he has rushed for 12 scores.