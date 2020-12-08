Cam Newton perfectly demonstrates understanding of the ‘Patriot Way’

Cam Newton has yet to finish his first season with the New England Patriots, but the star quarterback clearly has a full understanding of what Bill Belichick expects from his players.

Newton showcased his grasp of the so-called “Patriot Way” on Tuesday when a reporter asked him about Julian Edelman’s recovery from a knee injury. He basically said he has been placed under gag order by you-know-who.

Q on @TheGregHillShow: How has Julian Edelman looked? Cam Newton: "I have been summoned not to talk about things I can't control." Q: Who said that? Newton: "Let's just say, if you know, you know." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 8, 2020

Patriots players are trained to give as little information as possible to the media, and that is especially true with injuries. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Edelman is still a couple of weeks away from returning, but Newton knows better than to provide any information about the injury timeline.

Newton also gave a vague response about his own injury status recently, so he is clearly all-in on Belichick’s infamous rules.

