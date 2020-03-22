pixel 1
Sunday, March 22, 2020

Cam Newton working out with Falcons players while seeking trade

March 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Carolina Panthers are ready to move on from Cam Newton, so he’s found some new receivers to work out with on a temporary basis.

In a video posted to New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu’s Instagram story, Newton was seen throwing to Atlanta Falcons receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Blake.

Newton has to stay fit somehow, even if no one can really get a look at him. He’s on the outs with Carolina as he looks for a new organization. He might as well link up with some friends.

To be clear, the Falcons have a quarterback in Matt Ryan, and they have no reason to pursue Newton. The arm looks sharp, though.

