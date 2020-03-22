Cam Newton working out with Falcons players while seeking trade

The Carolina Panthers are ready to move on from Cam Newton, so he’s found some new receivers to work out with on a temporary basis.

In a video posted to New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu’s Instagram story, Newton was seen throwing to Atlanta Falcons receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Blake.

Cam Newton throwing with Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Christian Blake and Calvin Ridley, per Mohamed Sanu’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/J2VRsvt6lT — Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) March 20, 2020

Newton has to stay fit somehow, even if no one can really get a look at him. He’s on the outs with Carolina as he looks for a new organization. He might as well link up with some friends.

To be clear, the Falcons have a quarterback in Matt Ryan, and they have no reason to pursue Newton. The arm looks sharp, though.