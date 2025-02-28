Cam Ward makes big decision about NFL Combine

Cam Ward has made a big announcement about his plans for the NFL Scouting Combine, albeit a very unsurprising one.

Ward, who is in the running to be taken with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, told reporters on Friday that he will not throw for teams at the Combine in Indianapolis, which is currently underway and runs through Sunday. The former Miami quarterback said he believes “five years of film speaks for itself.”

Ward will, however, throw for scouts in Coral Gables next month.

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) watches warmups against the Florida Gators before the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

“Me throwing here is not gonna move me no type of way. I’m just excited to throw at my Pro Day to the best receiving corps in the country,” Ward said Friday.

#Miami QB Cam Ward says he won’t throw here at the #NFLCombine tomorrow. Will throw at his Pro Day: pic.twitter.com/gdTDUZRoi7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 28, 2025

Ward and Shedeur Sanders are viewed as the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Sanders is taking the same approach as Ward at the Combine. The former Colorado star provided a great reason for why he prefers to wait until his Pro Day to throw.

Ward won the Davey O’Brien Award last week as the best quarterback in college football. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his lone season at Miami after transferring there from Washington State. Ward also rushed for 4 touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the draft and need a quarterback. The same is true for the Cleveland Browns, who pick second. Ward recently issued a warning to any team that considers passing on him.