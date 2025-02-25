Shedeur Sanders to throw at Colorado Pro Day for good reason

Shedeur Sanders will not be throwing at the NFL Combine later this week, but he does have plans to throw at the Colorado Buffaloes’ Pro Day. And he has a good reason for wanting to do that.

News emerged on Sunday about Sanders’ plans, which do not differ from too many top quarterback prospects. In recent years, many top quarterbacks have felt that there is no upside to throwing at the combine considering scouts have been able to watch them throw in games or practices for a few years. Sanders will still meet with teams and interview with them at the combine so they can get to know him.

But Sanders is planning to throw at Colorado’s Pro Day. That will be a more controlled environment for him at his home practice facility, and he’ll be able to throw to his receivers. Shedeur wants to throw at Colorado’s Pro Day in part so he can help make his teammates look good and try elevating their draft status.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Shedeur throwing at Colorado’s Pro Day will bring more scouts and attention to the Buffaloes, their players and their program.

It’s unclear at this point whether Cam Ward will throw at the combine. He is the other highly regarded quarterback prospect in the class. He and Sanders are expected to be the first two quarterbacks taken.

Though Sanders is confirmed to not be throwing at the combine, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart and Riley Leonard are among those who will throw. Those quarterbacks probably see the combine as an opportunity to increase their stock and impress a team.