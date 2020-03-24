Cameron Jordan already recruiting Cam Newton to Saints

After years of trying to stop him in the NFC South, Cameron Jordan now wants Cam Newton to join forces with him in New Orleans.

In a tweet on Tuesday after Newton was officially released by the Carolina Panthers, the Saints defensive end gave a recruiting pitch to the former NFL MVP. Jordan noted that his team had a top-tier running back (Alvin Kamara), receiver (Michael Thomas), and offensive line. He even alluded to Newton taking a year or two to back up quarterback Drew Brees.

He’s healthy and they released him Want a yr or 2 to make sure? Adjust throwing if needed? Need a tm with a dynamic top tier hb? Wr? Cemented & proven OFFENSIVE LINE?idk how to do his text prompt style so hopefully this reaches… https://t.co/i0eTqoDJmW — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 24, 2020

Newton’s 2019 was definitely forgettable as he appeared in just two games all season before going down with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. The three-time Pro Bowler will turn 31 this year, and it is unclear if he would want to spend any of the time that he has left in the NFL riding the bench.

Still, Newton getting a starting spot elsewhere is no guarantee, but that hasn’t stopped the buzz about another well-known team being in the mix for him.