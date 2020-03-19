Oddsmakers believe Cam Newton to Patriots is a good possibility

It is only a matter of time before Cam Newton is traded or released by the Carolina Panthers, and it just so happens that the former MVP is looking for a job in the same year Tom Brady left the New England Patriots. Are you thinking what we’re thinking?

Apparently some Las Vegas oddsmakers are.

Odds Shark released odds on Monday for which team Newton will be playing for at the start of the 2020 season, and the Washington Redskins had the best odds at +150. The Patriots were a close second at +200.

Odds for what team Cam Newton will be on for Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline): Redskins +150

Patriots +200

Dolphins +250

Jaguars +900

Broncos/Raiders +1600

Steelers +2800

Bengals +4000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 19, 2020

There are only so many teams without starting quarterbacks heading into next season, but it’s noteworthy that there’s a sense the Patriots are a potential landing spot for Newton. Whether or not he ends up in New England would depend upon a lot of factors, one of which is his health. If Newton’s foot is fully healthy, the big question would then be how much teams are willing to pay to sign him or extend him. The Patriots have very little salary cap space, so it seems unlikely that they would shell out big money for Newton after not giving Brady the contract he was seeking.

If the Patriots want to save money at the QB position, they are probably going to stick with Jarrett Stidham as their starter. Newton has been linked to other teams that may be more interested in him, but a Bill Belichick-Cam Newton pairing would certainly be a great storyline for the sport.