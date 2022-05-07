Former Ohio State star QB signs with professional team

Cardale Jones is a professional football player once again. But this time, he’ll have to travel north of the border.

The Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League announced on Friday that they signed Jones to a deal. Jones will be replacing another former Buckeye and ex-teammate, J.T. Barrett, who is out for the 2022 season due to an injury sustained in March.

TRANSACTIONS | The Edmonton Elks have inked former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. Details | https://t.co/RjZHdNithC | #GoElks pic.twitter.com/BFn8vIec4Y — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 6, 2022

The situation is eerily similar to the one Jones, the 139th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, found himself in at Ohio State in 2014. Barrett, then the team’s starter, suffered a season-ending injury. Jones replaced Barrett and led the Buckeyes to the 2014 national championship.

Jones’ NFL career didn’t last too long after getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He served as the backup QB to EJ Manuel that season, throwing for just 96 yards and one interception in one game.

The 29-year-old was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers after his rookie season and released by the team in 2019. He secured a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, but was not signed by the team.

Jones also spent time with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders in 2020, throwing for four touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games before being benched for poor play.

Currently, Jones works as the chief talent officer for Ten Talents, a name, image and likeness (NIL) agency for college athletes.