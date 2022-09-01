 Skip to main content
Cardinals CB lands on injury list after bizarre cooking accident

September 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kliff Kingsbury looking ahead

Aug 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Los Angeles Chargers during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss the first four games of the 2022 season due to a strange cooking accident.

Hamilton, a reserve cornerback, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, with what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport referred to as a “cooking accident at his home.”

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 added further details, reporting that Hamilton spilled hot oil on himself while cooking. He suffered burns to both feet and an arm, and they were severe enough that he was taken to a hospital.

Burn injuries are no joke, so hopefully Hamilton is okay and makes a full recovery. This still qualifies as a very strange injury by any measure, though it certainly does not count for the most embarrassing cooking-related issue we’ve ever seen.

The 29-year-old Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021, collecting 38 total tackles with four passes defended.

