Cardinals CB lands on injury list after bizarre cooking accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss the first four games of the 2022 season due to a strange cooking accident.

Hamilton, a reserve cornerback, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, with what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport referred to as a “cooking accident at his home.”

The #AZCardinals are placing CB Antonio Hamilton on reserve/non-football injury list following a cooking accident in his home, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He's out four games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 added further details, reporting that Hamilton spilled hot oil on himself while cooking. He suffered burns to both feet and an arm, and they were severe enough that he was taken to a hospital.

My understanding is that Antonio Hamilton burned himself. He was cooking in the kitchen and spilled hot oil on himself. Was severe enough (both feet and an arm) he had to go to the hospital. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 1, 2022

Burn injuries are no joke, so hopefully Hamilton is okay and makes a full recovery. This still qualifies as a very strange injury by any measure, though it certainly does not count for the most embarrassing cooking-related issue we’ve ever seen.

The 29-year-old Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021, collecting 38 total tackles with four passes defended.