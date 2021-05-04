Cardinals GM reveals intriguing hint about Larry Fitzgerald’s future

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has yet to publicly decide on his future, but the team’s general manager offered an interesting potential clue in an interview on Tuesday.

GM Steve Keim told SiriusXM’s Adam Schein that he has been in communication with Fitzgerald regarding the team’s offseason moves, and that Fitzgerald is enthusiastic about them.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim told Adam Schein today in Sirius XM Mad Dog Radio that he's spoken with Larry Fitzgerald and "He’s told me he likes the moves in the offseason and he’s excited, but he hasn’t told me his plans." — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) May 4, 2021

Keim also told Schien this about Fitz: "As you know, what a phenomenal person, phenomenal player. I don’t think there’s any question that you never close a door on a guy like that of course. He’s earned the respect and to be able to make the decision on his own." — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) May 4, 2021

It’s hard to imagine Fitzgerald isn’t at least strongly leaning in one direction by now. That’s also the belief around the league, apparently. It’s possible, however, that the future Hall of Famer could decide to go one more year if he thinks the Cardinals have legitimate title aspirations.

Interestingly, the Cardinals have brought in some significant reinforcements at the wide receiver position by signing A.J. Green and drafting Rondale Moore. If Fitzgerald did come back, he wouldn’t have a significant role, but the team would probably welcome having the 37-year-old around.