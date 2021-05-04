 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 4, 2021

Cardinals GM reveals intriguing hint about Larry Fitzgerald’s future

May 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Larry Fitzgerald

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has yet to publicly decide on his future, but the team’s general manager offered an interesting potential clue in an interview on Tuesday.

GM Steve Keim told SiriusXM’s Adam Schein that he has been in communication with Fitzgerald regarding the team’s offseason moves, and that Fitzgerald is enthusiastic about them.

It’s hard to imagine Fitzgerald isn’t at least strongly leaning in one direction by now. That’s also the belief around the league, apparently. It’s possible, however, that the future Hall of Famer could decide to go one more year if he thinks the Cardinals have legitimate title aspirations.

Interestingly, the Cardinals have brought in some significant reinforcements at the wide receiver position by signing A.J. Green and drafting Rondale Moore. If Fitzgerald did come back, he wouldn’t have a significant role, but the team would probably welcome having the 37-year-old around.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus