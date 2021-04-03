Report: NFL executives believe Larry Fitzgerald will retire

We may finally be coming toward the end of Larry Fitzgerald’s brilliant NFL career.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is a free agent, and has at least considered retirement in each of the past few offseasons. He has opted to return each time, but it appears this may be different. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, executives around the league believe Fitzgerald will opt to retire instead of returning to the Cardinals for another season.

The Cardinals may believe that too, considering they have not really left a spot open for Fitzgerald in the receiving corps. After bringing in A.J. Green to complement Christian Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins, there isn’t really a significant role left for Fitzgerald. His role had already been decreasing in recent seasons, and he caught a career-low 54 passes in 2020.

The 37-year-old receiver has been quiet about his future, but you have to think a decision is coming soon. He’s a surefire Hall of Famer once he’s eligible.