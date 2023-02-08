 Skip to main content
Could Cardinals be dropping hint with head coach delay?

February 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray in a black uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts are still in the process of hiring new head coaches, and the Cardinals have reportedly made a decision that might serve as some sort of hint behind their thinking.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Cardinals do not plan to hire a head coach this week, and will wait until after the Super Bowl to make their hire.

It is entirely possible this means nothing. Previous reports have suggested that the Cardinals were down to three finalists, and one of them, Brian Flores, opted to take a defensive coordinator job with Minnesota instead of waiting out Arizona. The other two candidates are not involved in the Super Bowl, so there is nothing stopping the Cardinals from hiring them now.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has not been heavily linked to the Cardinals job recently, nor has Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen seems to be more in the frame for the Indianapolis job right now.

It is possible the Cardinals are just opting for a very patient approach with their hire. By holding it open like this, they are certainly giving fuel to speculation that Gannon or someone else might be involved

Arizona Cardinals
