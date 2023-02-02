Eagles OC scheduled for head coach interview week before Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will have a few things on his mind ahead of the Super Bowl.

Steichen is scheduled to interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, eight days before the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

This will be Steichen’s second interview with the Colts.

Indianapolis is conducting second interviews with seven coaches.

In addition to Steichen, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the cut for the second round. One report this week said Saturday was not a serious candidate for the position.

Steichen, 37, served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and 2020. He has been the Eagles’ OC since 2021. Philly’s offense ranked third in the league in points and yards this season.