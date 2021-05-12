Cardinals star Jordan Hicks given permission to seek trade

Jordan Hicks has been an extremely reliable player for the Arizona Cardinals over the past two seasons, but he may be getting a fresh start elsewhere in 2021.

The Cardinals selected former Tulsa star linebacker Zaven Collins with the 16th overall pick in the draft, which has apparently made Hicks expendable. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday that Hicks has been given permission to seek a trade.

Rapoport notes that Hicks took a $3 million pay cut and is scheduled to make just $2 million in base salary this season. That means the Cardinals could, in theory, keep him on the roster as a reserve player, but they want to give him an opportunity to pursue a starting job with another team.

Hicks, 28, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $36 million contract with Arizona prior to the 2019 season and proceeded to have a career year. Hicks had 149 tackles in 2019, which was the third-highest mark in the NFL. He had 118 total tackles last season and has not missed a game since the Cardinals signed him.

Between his reasonable contract and recent production, Hicks should be able to drum up some trade interest.