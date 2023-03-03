Report: Team with top-5 pick ‘very likely’ to trade back in draft

There are four quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class who are likely to be taken in the first 10 picks or sooner, and the Arizona Cardinals are one team that could benefit from not needing any of them.

The Cardinals currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. With Kyler Murray cemented as their starter and several QB-needy teams slated to pick behind them, they are in a strong position to stockpile valuable future picks and/or later picks in this year’s draft by trading back. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media believes it is likely Arizona will do that.

Rapoport was a guest on “The Drive” on FOX Sports 910 in Phoenix Friday morning. After the interview, host Jody Oehler said he was left with the impression that the Cardinals are “very, very likely” to trade back.

After our interview with @rapsheet this morning, it sure sounds like the Cardinals trading down from #3 is very, very likely to happen. — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) March 3, 2023

That would not be a surprise. The Chicago Bears currently have the first overall pick. All indications are that they are committed to Justin Fields, and there have been reports that they will be overwhelmed with trade offers leading up to the draft. The Houston Texans, who need a quarterback, are then on the clock at No. 2.

Whichever team picks at No. 1 will likely take a quarterback, and the Texans are expected to do the same. That would leave the Cardinals to either take their highest-graded non-quarterback at No. 3 or make a deal with a team that is desperate to not miss out on one of the two “big” quarterbacks remaining.

The Cardinals could also look to sweeten any deals by including one of their top players, who is said to be on the trade block. Either way, Arizona is in a position of strength.