Cardinals’ reported asking price for DeAndre Hopkins revealed

The Arizona Cardinals seem open to parting ways with DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and we now have a better idea of what a rival team might have to give up to acquire the star wide receiver.

Arizona reporter Mike Jurecki said Wednesday that he was told by multiple agents that the Cardinals are seeking at least a second-round draft pick and a conditional pick for Hopkins.

According to a couple agents I’ve spoken with the Cardinals looking for at least a second round pick and a conditional pick for DeAndre Hopkins. These conversations are taking place at the combine. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) March 1, 2023

Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games last season. He served a 6-game suspension to start the year for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Hopkins has a $30.75 million cap hit for 2023 and $26.2 million cap hit in 2024. Those are large figures and probably the reason the Cardinals do not feel they can get a first-round pick for him, unless he is willing to restructure his contract.

After the season, Hopkins shared what seemed like a farewell message to the Cardinals on social media. He has since been linked to at least one WR-needy team.

Hopkins, 30, has six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards in his 10-year NFL career. He is still a game-changer when healthy.