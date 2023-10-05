Cardinals sign former Chiefs champion

One veteran rusher has made his way from the AFC West to the NFC West.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they have signed running back Damien Williams. The 31-year-old Williams will be joining Arizona’s practice squad.

Two-time Pro Bowler James Conner is the current bellcow for the Cardinals. But Marlon Mack is on injured reserve due to an Achilles tear, and Keontay Ingram is now battling a neck injury himself. That leaves just undrafted rookie Emari Demercado as the only healthy backup behind Conner.

While he might not be much more than emergency depth at this point, Williams has the resume. He was on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team during the 2019 season, leading the Chiefs in rushing that year. Williams has some dual-threat ability as a pass-catcher too and now becomes the latest member of that Kansas City team to join the NFC West.