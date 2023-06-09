Rams agree to deal with ex-Chiefs champion

Demarcus Robinson is going from one Super Bowl champion of the 2020s to another.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with the free agent wide receiver Robinson. The 28-year-old had spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 48 passes for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson is best known for his run with the Kansas City Chiefs, whom he played for from 2016-21. He won Super Bowl LIV as a Chief in 2020 and found the end zone a total of 15 times with them.

The Rams have run dry at wide receiver outside of All-Pro Cooper Kupp, who missed the final eight games of last season with a high-ankle sprain. They traded the disappointing Allen Robinson II to an AFC team and used just one draft pick (a fifth-rounder) on a receiver this year (Puka Nacua of BYU). With only Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek (plus tight end Tyler Higbee) to battle with for the non-Kupp targets, Robinson should see a decent amount of work with the Rams next season.