Cardinals had terrible trash-talk attempt after win over Bears

December 5, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals earned an “F” for effort with their attempt to trash talk the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Cardinals won in Week 13 over the Bears by a final score of 33-22. After the game, Arizona’s Twitter account tried to clown the Bears with a meme of the Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago shaped like an “L” and a mini-cardinal sitting on top.

The problem was that nobody knew what they were talking about. Many users replied with confused tweets about what exactly they were looking at.

That led to other users having to explain the joke to them.

Good trash talk should never have to be explained. The Cloud Gate sculpture may be a well-known local landmark in Chicago. But the Cardinals’ tweet was probably too deep of a cut for a broader audience to appreciate, including their own fans even.

Arizona has a lot to brag about right now with their 10-2 record, which is the best in the NFL. But they should probably take a tip from this guy on how to better trash-talk the Bears.

Photo: Dec 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

