Cardinals had terrible trash-talk attempt after win over Bears

The Arizona Cardinals earned an “F” for effort with their attempt to trash talk the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Cardinals won in Week 13 over the Bears by a final score of 33-22. After the game, Arizona’s Twitter account tried to clown the Bears with a meme of the Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago shaped like an “L” and a mini-cardinal sitting on top.

The problem was that nobody knew what they were talking about. Many users replied with confused tweets about what exactly they were looking at.

Uhhh wtf is this? — Seth Jones (@sethjones17) December 5, 2021

I don’t get it — Pop (@bambo_18) December 5, 2021

what’s the meaning of this — brandon :) (@brndxq) December 5, 2021

at least everyone else is confused too — Chris Ketchem (@ChrisKetchem3) December 5, 2021

That led to other users having to explain the joke to them.

It’s the bean in Chicago that they shaped as an L to signify them beating the Bears today — Robert Young, CPA (@Jrcpa2018) December 5, 2021

It's The Bean/Cloud Gate which is a Chicago landmark as a giant L pic.twitter.com/uMMbGtKxL5 — Avogadro Toast (@_ktbm) December 5, 2021

Good trash talk should never have to be explained. The Cloud Gate sculpture may be a well-known local landmark in Chicago. But the Cardinals’ tweet was probably too deep of a cut for a broader audience to appreciate, including their own fans even.

Arizona has a lot to brag about right now with their 10-2 record, which is the best in the NFL. But they should probably take a tip from this guy on how to better trash-talk the Bears.

