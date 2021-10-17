Video: Aaron Rodgers savagely trash talks Bears fans after touchdown

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no love for the Chicago Bears, as was once again evidenced Sunday.

Rodgers scored a vital rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears, extending the Packers’ lead to ten points. To say Rodgers was pumped up after scoring would be an understatement. First, he flashed the championship belt. Then, field mics caught Rodgers screaming in the direction of Bears fans, very clearly: “I still own you!”

Now Aaron Rodgers does to decide to run in the redzone for the score. Rodgers then screamed: "I still own you!!"pic.twitter.com/MjlvD2mOwZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2021

The Packers and the Bears are long-standing rivals. Rodgers has gleefully embraced that. The quarterback came into Sunday’s game with a 20-5 lifetime record against Chicago. The 55 passing touchdowns he had thrown against them were his most against any opponent.

Rodgers definitely leans into how much Bears fans don’t like him. It was even a topic of conversation coming into the game, with the quarterback eagerly stirring the pot some more.